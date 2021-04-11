Draft for Afghan peace plan finalized

AT News

KABUL: The high council for national reconciliation says that the draft of government’s peace plan was completed and was sent to the council’s leadership.

Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah said he received the final draft of the republic’s peace proposal finalized and submitted by the sub-Committee of the Leadership Committee of the HCNR. He thanked the Chairman and members of the committee for their tireless and invaluable work.

Feraidoon Khozon, spokesman of the reconciliation council said Sunday that the draft would be presented to the leaders’ committee of the council in next few days and would be offered as a single plan from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Turkey meeting after being approved.

The high council for national reconciliation had already said that the government’s final peace plan emphasized on the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, basic rights of citizens, human rights, the individual vote based election, just and meaningful partnership in the governing system, permanent end to war and violence as well as string regional and international guarantees for implementation of the peace agreement.

The government said Sunday that the Turkey meeting would be likely held this week with agreement on the values, cease fire and a government of peace being as agendas.