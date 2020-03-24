Drastic flood hits Farah

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in western Farah said Tuesday that a fatal flaw of flood has hit several villages, killing two children and wounding 10 others.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman Ghulam Farooq Barakzai said the flood flawed in Khak-e-Safid district of the province, where it destroyed a number of houses. “The flood flawed in Anar-Dara and Jija villages.”

The government doesn’t have control of the district but the essential aids have been sent to the district by the security forces and international organizations.

Every year’s spring season is followed with heavy rain and floods in many parts of Afghanistan, which inflict human casualties and pose financial lost.