Drug addicts steal urban facilities at the cost of 50m Afs

AT News

KABUL: Vice President Amurullah Saleh said that the drug users have stolen the public facilities such as trash can and pieces of steel bridges installed on the river banks along the streets in Kabul.

In a statement, he put down the cost of these facilities to around 50 million AFs.

VP Saleh urged the bargainers to not purchase the stolen objects from the drug users; otherwise, they would be held accountable.

The security forces detained four people on charge of caching magnetic bombs for the Taliban in police district 8th of Kabul.

It is worth mentioning that one police officer was wounded in a magnetic bomb blast in the same area.