Drug smuggler detained in Herat

AT News

KABUL: A notorious drug trafficker was arrested with 841-kg narcotics during a crackdown carried out by the Afghan National Police (ANP) in western Herat province.

He drugs dealer arrested in Obe district of the province Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, drug was recovered from a vehicle hidden in its compartments.

Recently at least 23 drug runners pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and were sentenced to year behind bars in the past one week.

A statement issued by the courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said that four drug traffickers sentenced to16-30 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by primary and the remained 19 drug dealers were sentenced to different period of prison by appeal court of CJTF.