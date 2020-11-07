Drugstores bribe gov’t official to sell hallucinogens

AT News

KABUL: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that dozens of drugstores keep bribing an official at public health ministry to sell hallucinogenic and psychedelic drugs without restriction.

The individual has been identified and is under prosecution.

Saleh said drugstores in 9th police district bribe health officials to freely sell hallucinogens.

“We have done all of the necessary steps towards transparency,” he added. In connection to the case, Saleh said that the in charges of these drugstores were introduced to the judicial systems.

The government wanted to share the names of the drugstores with people but an officials at the ministry made logical demands not to publicize the names, Saleh said, adding that the each drugstore was paying 1,500 AFs in a week to the official.

Talking about the destiny of drug addicted people in Kabul city; he said that the government is working on a plan to pull the drug addicts out of the city and settle them in the areas where the public crowed is low.

Saleh called on the people to cooperate with the security forces to identify the drug addicted people.

More than 3,000,000 people are addicted with drugs in Afghanistan and the number is expected to be getting high as the government had lacked a proper plan to tackle up the challenges against the youths who live with no job amid a fragile economical situation.