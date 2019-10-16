Dry fruits smugglers to be prosecuted

AT News Report

KABUL: The Presidential Palace on Wednesday said that President Ghani in a decree has banned the smuggling and illegal trafficking of Afghan pine nuts, pistachio and saffron, and the smugglers will be faced the music if caught red-handed.

According to the decree, the security forces have been tasked to seize the illegal items being trafficked and hand over the perpetrators to the judicial and prospective organs.

The statement said the governmental employees who are colluded in the fraudulence regarding smuggling would be prosecuted as well.

Meanwhile, the process to implement the order needs necessary measures based on proper plans and managements to prevent the illegal trafficking of Afghan dry fruits through land and air borders.

This is as President Ghani has repeatedly emphasized on facilitating of trade markets for the Afghan dry fruits in foreign countries. The Afghan saffron has been described as one of the best in the world.