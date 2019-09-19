Durand Line recognition a great betray to Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABULL: The inauguration of Torkham crossing point as a border has brought out infuriation and denunciation of former President Hamid Karzai, who believes recognizing Durand Line as an official boundary between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be a great betray to Afghanistan and its nation.

Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan along with senior Afghan officials officially inaugurated the opening of the Torkhan crossing, which is now open around-the-clock, seven days of a week.

However, during opening ceremony, the written sign was read as “Round the Clock Operationalization of Torkham Border Terminal,”. This has earned criticism from former President Karzai and others, who oppose it as “border”.

Former President Hamid Karzai in a press conference on Thursday said that Pakistan Prime Minister in presence of Afghan government officials in eastern Nangarhar province, has mentioning Durand Line as border, and this indicates that still such things undermining our freedom.

“In presence of Afghan government officials, writing so-called Durand Line as border by Pakistani side is a real betrayal for Afghanistan. No Afghan has ever accepted this treachery since Gandomak treaty,” the former president added.

Moreover, Hamid Karzai during conference talked over peace process, security, elections and other numerous important topics. Karzai made a pitch for the early resumption of the US-Taliban dialogue. He underlined the need for transparency in the parleys. Karzai’s complete press conference will be published in next edition. However, he asked the Taliban to sit with their compatriots for an intra-Afghan dialogue on ways of ending the war and stabilizing the country.

Meanwhile, Sediq Sediqqi, presidential spokesman said that the Afghan government does not have the authority to make political decisions on the Durand imaginary line, it is up to the Afghan people to decide.