ED: Ghani must read on the walls

Whatever might be outcomes of Presidential polls, scheduled to be held in coming September but the polls process proved major hurdle in the going peace efforts and reconciliation with Qatar based opposition Taliban leaders. Compare to previous February, reports about May 28th and 29, 2019 regarding intra-Afghan dialogues is not encouraging. On such grounds a number of political parties once again accused President Ashraf Ghani and his administration of making “obstacles” before the ongoing peace process and negotiations as well as the September presidential polls. Representatives of these parties in a gathering in Kabul city claimed that President Ghani failed to implement electoral reforms and improve deteriorating security situation. All of them asked for early replacing the unity government by a caretaker setup not only for ensuring fair and transparent election process but also for going ahead with peace talks and efforts for reconciliation with the Qatar based Taliban leadership. Since commencing peace efforts, the US Special Representative Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad has time and again asked for delaying of Presidential polls process in a bid to encourage Taliban group to shun violence and take part in the process. Similarly, almost leading leaders in Kabul, including ex-President Hamid Karzai have time and again suggested the government to put the peace process on top of its priority. But unfortunately leaders of the national unity government turn to deaf ears all these requests and suggestions. Now according to politicians, technocrats and civil society organization activists, tenure of President Ghani has expired on May 22nd, therefore, he needs to quit and hand over power to an interim setup. Even the politicians met in Kabul have decided of launching a formal move in this regard which may not be in interests of the country and its people, who are suffering from last four decades due to imposed wars and hostilities. Afghan politicians termed the government’s acts beyond May 22 as illegal and warned of launching a protest movement for achieving their rights if the government did not pay attention to their demands. Now on one hand Afghanistan and its people are ahead with the proxy war on its soil whereas militants from all over the world, especially from immediate neighboring countries are engaged but killing the Afghans and destroying Afghanistan infrastructures. In such a circumstances, Afghanistan and its people couldn’t afford more tension and hostilities amongst the leaders. The Unity government, especially President Ghani needs to demonstrate sense of responsibility at this stage.