Editorial: Afghans celebrated Eid amid tight security

The Afghan masses celebrated Eid-ul-Adha amidst violence acts and fears of further deadly terrorist attacks as just days before Eid there was huge blast in Kabul, in which many people were killed and wounded. As the Muslims around the world have celebrated the Eid, the Afghan also joined the festivity with hope of truce between Afghan government and Taliban that did not happen. Rather, ministry of interior said Taliban planned 13 attacks that were nullified by Afghan security forces. It totally also rejected reports about an informal ceasefire by Taliban group. No trace at all and the Afghan security forces had ensured tight security. Fortunately, there is no formal reports of any terrorist incidents across the country. Reacting to what appeared that Taliban had observed an indirect truce on the Eid days, security officials said it has no base. Moreover, Taliban were also accused of lying that the group released 76 Afghan security forces. On 10th August Taliban said they have released 76 Afghan forces in various provinces across the country on the occasion of Eid. But again security officials said so far they haven’t seen any reports from local security personnel saying any prisoners were released either. First no official ceasefire, second no releasement of prisoners. What Taliban group are up to at this crucial moment when its leaders concluded eight round of talks in Qatar. Some reports even said the draft of the agreement is finalized and likely till next week agreement between US and Taliban will be inked. US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad hoped this is the last Eid where Afghanistan is at war. However, he emphasized over a lasting, honorable peace agreement and a sovereign Afghans which poses no threat to any other country. Moreover, he said many scholars believe that the deeper meaning of Eid-ul-Adha is to sacrifice one’s ego. He directly called on leaders on all sides of the war in Afghanistan that take this to heart as they strive for peace. When it comes about peace, ego must be perished and all sides think logically to end this war which is taking civilian lives on daily basis. With the ongoing peace talks and the Eid itself is a great platform for Taliban to understand that war brings nothing but devastation. As ego is concern, Kabul administration and Taliban group must not sacrifice Afghan civilians for egos only. Deeply thinking, Taliban are more stuck in their egos as they time and again rejected peace talks with Afghan government and even did not accept trace nor taken efforts to reduce violence.