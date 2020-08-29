Editorial: Ashura commemorations

Once again, the Ashura day (10th of Muharram) is going to be observed across the country with solemnity to pay homage to Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict and beefed up security to protect mourners from any untoward incident. On the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) – including police and commando forces’ deployments and security arrangements – have earlier promised foolproof security measures to protect the mourners. It’s hence hoped that their promises are delivered upon. In previous years, the Day of Ashura is usually observed by our Shiite Community through setting examples for the rest of Afghanistan. They carry out their rituals without disrupting the order or posing any threat to citizens, especially in capital Kabul. The Ashura mourners employ new exemplary methods to commemorate the day. They would help in cleaning the city and the areas where they set up their stalls and organized ceremonies. Meanwhile, many of them in different provinces had last year attended blood donation campaigns to observe the day. This year nothing less is expected of our Shiite community. Nevertheless, the ANDSF should try to further take concrete security measures to improve the security situation so that we witness the occasion without even a single major incident. Thousands of security personnel should be deployed because this religious sect of our society is the usual target of terrorists – the Daesh group. Their security in these times of religious rituals should be of paramount importance. This day also has a great message for the Muslim people to stand against injustice. Imam Hussain (RA) stood against injustice and given huge sacrifice in that way. Today, injustice is every corner, we must learn from Imam Hussain (RA) and us, the Afghans, also to stand for the justice. The current situation in Afghanistan has no justification and this day is a great day to call on the Taliban and other warring parties to shun violence and reintegrate into civil society.