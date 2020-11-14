Editorial: Beyond fragility

The ongoing intra-Afghan talks and the US-Taliban deal would have significant implications for Afghanistan’s future political order. The result of the talks is currently (deadlock) and both sides apparently in no mood of compromise. This makes things more complicated and could even lead to the collapse of the process. Negotiations to reach political settlement are difficult because religious claims are not easy to compromise – for many Taliban members, religion is a matter beyond a political bargain. It’s absolutely difficult to agree on them, but the Taliban should have seen the reality and put a glance to other Islamic countries. Their way of ideology is not acceptable, and it’s better they reach a common ground to end this war. However, a glimpse of hope emerged after apparently the Taliban had realized the fact and called to resolve the internal problem through negotiations and dialogue. Sitting together to talk about Afghanistan’s situation is the only logical way to end this war. After the devastating defeat of Donald Trump, Taliban edginess strokes the peak as the elected US President Biden could likely draw from the agreement and set new policies in the talks with the Taliban, or even suspend, if not revoke it, for some time. But the more peace talks delay, the more war continues to arise with deadly consequences with more innocent lives to be lost. The ongoing Doha peace talks are the best option on the table. Insisting on war or not to recognize Doha agreement is coming out from influential ideologues to this development, which is quite instructive. Rejecting peace talks is not a wise approach. It’s the most significant time for Afghanistan – anything could happen any time. The threat of complete foreign withdrawal is looming. It could create an immense security vacuum, embolden insurgents to an unprecedented level. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired, and incumbent US President Mr. Trump chose to replace him with some from outside the Pentagon just exactly to do what Trump wants. Of course, he promised to bring all troop back home from Afghanistan by Christmas. It’s a matter of a month. But the Taliban thinking to take over Kabul by violence is more false and dangerous assumption. Such thing is not possible at anyway. In bad scenario, once again civil war will recoup. Neither this bring any good to the current Afghan government nor the Taliban. Shrewdly, public-speaking based on false or fragile predictions could have triggered Afghanistan into another period of chaos – rather both sides (Afghan government and Taliban) should seize this unique opportunity for peace – they have to show flexibility, stop violence, and agree on a comprehensive ceasefire.