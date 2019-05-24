Editorial: BJP’s landslide win

Ruling Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the prolonged Indian elections with a landslide majority, defeating its main rival All India Congress and its allies. Crushing the Gandhi’s dynasty’s, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed an “inclusive” future for all Indians. In a tweet message after historical victory, Modi states,” together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again.” The BJP’s main rival All India Congress won only 51 seats with Rahul Gandhi –the great grandson, grandson and son of three premiers-conceding defeat and congratulated Modi. Whatever is the results of Indian elections, Afghans are also happy with the process and President Dr. Ashraf Ghani and former President Hamid Karzai also facilitated Indian Prime Minister on BJP victory. Hamid Karzai in his detail congratulation message, recalled about historical relations between Afghanistan and India and hopeful for its further progress in BJP second consecutive rule over this major democratic state of Asia. Similarly, several other rulers and leaders from all over the world including US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan have also congratulated the Indian Prime Minister and hoped that he would strive for peace and tranquility in all over the world. Pakistan congratulated Modi in wake of very crucial time when popularity of Indian Prime Minister is on raising due his anti-Pakistan policy with already tension between New Delhi and Islamabad has been escalated. No one could neglect the fact that tension between New Delhi and Islamabad is harmful to the very interests of both the countries. Whatever might be relations between New Delhi and Islamabad but in the wake of cordial friendly historical relations, Afghans are attaching great hopes with Indian leadership. At this stage interference in internal affairs and violent acts are on rise in all over Afghanistan. Afghanistan has no any expansion motives against any foreign or regional country but wants to “live and let to live.” Indian needs to help Afghanistan in getting the just rights of survival with honor and dignity.