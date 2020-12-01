Editorial: Convivial justice

Condemning the crimes that inflicted casualties on innocent Afghans is not the only way to the justice and fairness, but indeed, it needs the true acts of prosecution of those committed such crimes for sake of justice. A bombshell report revealed that the Australian Special Forces in the southern part of Afghanistan killed 39 civilians who were innocent. The report earned widespread criticism around the world and as well as Afghan officials. But a recent statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman, who posted a horrified photo of the Australian soldier with an Afghan civilian, drew a strong criticism by the Australian government. China’s official posted the computer-generated image on Twitter on Monday expressing shock by murder of Afghan civilians and prisoners by Australian soldiers, and has strongly condemned such acts, and called for holding them accountable. Immediately, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacted to the report, seeking apology from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian who condemned Australian soldiers’ atrocity against Afghan civilians. The Afghans are warmly welcome anyone who condemn inhuman actions badly affect the innocent Afghan masses. But the condemnation of war crimes committed by the foreign soldiers in Afghanistan since the US entered the country alongside its western allies nearly 20 years ago – is an unprecedented and timely budge by the government of China. Other countries must follow the suite. To take a close eye on the issue, this could mean that China is willing to be involved in the Afghan issues, especially in the crimes committed during the war. It means killing unarmed people is not acceptable for China. Beijing’s strong reaction is a great example of such. Since China is a powerful country that definitely has its influence in the region, such a move would give assurance that no country would even think to avoid culprits from being trailed. The concerning point is that if the perpetrators of such ruthless crimes went scot-free, our people, who suffered a lot, will lose trust in the western troops, and it will rise hater against them. But, at the same time, these troops had helped the Afghan people and the government a lot in the fight against terrorists in the past many years. Australian Prime Minister has already pledged to bring the offenders to justice, which is a welcoming move. Anyway, the agonized Afghans welcome China’s move not to only condemn but also react strongly over unlawful killings in Afghanistan and we also welcome other countries’ standpoint to bringing the killers of innocent Afghans to justice.