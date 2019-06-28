Editorial: Ghani met politicians

President Dr. Ashraf Ghani on the eve of his two-days trip to Pakistan beside holding what the official claim important meetings with Premier Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi also met with a number of leading politicians from opposition parties. Mian Shahbaz Sharif opposition leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League(N), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, Maulana Fazal Ur Rahman of Jamiat Ul Ulema Islam, Siraj Ul Haq of Jamaat Islami, Mahmood Khan Achakzai of Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party and Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao of Quami Watan Party along with aides during separate meetings discussed in depth matters of mutual interests with Dr. Ghani. Chief of nationalist Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan due to his illness was unable to meet President Ghani. Along with an overnight stay at Islamabad and holding important meetings, President Ghani had visited Lahore whereas he beside attending a business seminar has also offered Juma prays in historical Shahi Masjid and offered fateha for the departed soul of great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal Lahori. Ghani has visited Pakistan at the time when the US special envoy Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad is going to resume talks with Taliban leaders. Prior to Ghani visit, Pakistan remain host of a number of leading former Jihadic leaders and some key elements of Kabul regimes in a daylong conference on Afghanistan arranged under the auspices of Lahore Process. President Ghani has also attended the business seminar arranged by Lahore process in Lahore. In the wake of fast global and regional changes, Lahore process is surprising for all those either monitoring or reporting Afghanistan Pakistan relations. At this crucial stage, particular lobby of Pakistan is focusing maximum emphasis on strengthening of bilateral relations with India. For the purpose this lobby is trying its best on strengthening of relations with the Sikh community dominating Eastern Punjab of India. From last several years, Afghanistan is punished and suffering due to its relations with India. Every day on one or other reasons, crossing points at Torkham and Chaman are sealed. Incursion in Afghan territory on the name of “chasing militants” is in progress and almost bilateral trade is close to its halting. But despite continuous gun-battling on Line Of Control (LOC) bilateral trade between Pakistan and India through Wahga border is going on. There is no beating, heating and aggression against the travelers at Katari (between India and Pakistan) like of Torkham and Chaman with Afghanistan. It seems that through Lahore Process, Afghans are ahead with other intrigues like of Gandamak and Durand Line accords, through which the previous British Colonial rulers settled score of its shameful by making disintegrated the Afghans into four parts. On such grounds, Afghan leaders needs to remain careful in hobnobbing with Pakistan and its other mentors and allies at this crucial stage.