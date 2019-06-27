Editorial: Ghani reached in Islamabad

President Ashraf Ghani arrived on a two-days official trip in Islamabad on Thursday and received by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Prime Minister house with warm welcome. Ghani during his two days stay beside holding talks on bilateral issues with Premier Imran Khan and president Arif Alvi is also going to meet opposition leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif and would proceed to Lahore for attending a conference arranged by Lahore Process. Lahore Process is a latest name in Pak Afghan relations which had arranged a daylong conference on Afghanistan at Bhurban Murree couple of days back. Engineer Hekmatyar was one amongst 57 delegates from Afghanistan in the daylong event, focused on views pertained to strengthening of relations between the two neighbouring countries and making happy the Afghans on one-sided actions and sanctions adopted by Pakistan against Afghanistan since 2014. Whatever might be outcomes of President Ghani’s current visit to Pakistan but it seems that he likely to be thanked for his whole hearted support and cooperation in fencing of Durand Line and other restrictions being imposed against Afghans. Earlier on the eve of his first ever trip to Pakistan in November 2014, Ghani had made ironic almost of his countrymen by making a courtesy call on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at army’s General Headquarter (GHQ) Rawalpindi. And later on results of such a visit are before each and every one. Ghani is visiting Pakistan at the time when government functionaries especially armed forces are focusing maximum attentions on early completion of fencing of controversial Durand Line, intensifying unrest amongst the Pakhtoons throughout crossing line and Pakhtoons dominated regions and continuous violent and terror acts across Afghanistan. No other than militants sheltering and camping in different parts of Pakistan are making claims for these deadly violent and terror acts taking place from time to time in Afghanistan. Even the Haqqani network militants are handing over dead bodies of their fellow Pakistani militants to relatives like Hero’s in scattered areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Custodians of law enforcing and other government organs including armed forces who since a long making claims of “extending sincere support in return of peace and end to hostilities in Afghanistan” are silent over handing over these dead bodies, which are being shifted through “sealed and fenced Durand Line,” to Pakistan. Beside continuous violence and terror, the declining bilateral trade and refusal of transit trading facilities with India are also considered major issue between the two countries. President Ghani must keep in mind all these major issues while exchanging views on matters of bilateral interests with Premier Imran, President Alvi and other high ups during these two days.