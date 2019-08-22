Editorial: How can Pakistan help Afghan peace?

Pakistani troops have fired hundreds of rockets on the border points of Afghanistan since the last day of Eid in last week. The rockets that were reportedly fired from Pakistan’s Bajawar area, hit the Shultan district of Kunar province which borders Pakistani tribal regions.

The attacks come at a time that officials in Islamabad are trying to convince both Afghan government and the United States about their honest assistances with the peace process to put an end to the two-decade of war (after the collapse of Taliban government in 2001).

Pakistani authorities seem to play dual games and their words are in fully contrast with what they do in action. People of Afghanistan who were optimistic to the recent remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in meetings with the US special representative for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad who is trying to persuade them to help with the Afghans in their peace efforts.

Pakistan promises from one side to cooperate with Afghan government and international community in peace efforts, but its army hits Afghan villages by shower of rockets. What the terrorist groups carry out in our country, has also signs of our neighbor’s signs. For example; the last week’s suicide attack in the Kabul wedding hall was carried out by a person affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group and with Pakistani nationality and even his surname was ‘Pakistani’.

Afghans have always complained to the international community about Pakistan’s violation of frontier law, but unfortunately, they especially the United States have less listened to Afghans’ words.

Now that the United States seems ‘serious’ to end the 18 year long war in Afghanistan, they need to first take a guarantee from Pakistan that it would stop interfering Afghanistan affairs and violating neighboring laws and supporting terrorist groups. Khalilzad and other US diplomats need to hold serious meetings with Pakistani officials, as the Afghan-born veteran diplomat is urging Taliban not to let international terrorist organizations use Afghan soil to threaten their security. This will not be achievable unless we do not have a guarantee to stop efforts that destabilize Afghanistan’s security.