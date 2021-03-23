Editorial: In quest for peace

Those who are living in complete peace are the happiest people on the surface of this planet. Countries are enjoying peace could hardly keep in mind other countries that are striving for peace. Peace is the precious blessing. Many countries are in war at the moment. All the warring sides are claiming they are fighting for peace. Afghanistan is one of those rare countries where bloodbath continues for over four decades. No end sees in this bloody violence with the civilians the prime victim. We are thirsty for peace – but it seems a distant dream. Unfortunately, Afghanistan has been in a whirl of unending war and unfettered turmoil. Peace or at least a state of normalcy is a delusion. Deadlock in the reconciliation process has dashed the remaining hope of the Afghans to the ground. It was highly hopped when peace talks between Afghan and Taliban negotiators kicked off last year in Doha of Qatar. The Afghans had started daydreaming about peace. However, gradually, the talks failed to bring any positive result, rather war has been intensified. The new trend of targeted-killings was new-fangled predicament in the wake of ongoing talks. Moreover, lack of political unity inside the country was incontrovertible proof of monolithic instability that has been complicating the future of the country. Afghanistan is striving strenuously to get the Taliban reconciled unconditionally through a hectic US-Centric peace process, though nothing substantial has happened yet. Not only the US, but almost all the neighbors and regional countries joined the roller coaster to secure a space in Afghanistan’s dilapidated road to peace. The recent meeting in Russia, where representatives of US, China, Russia and Pakistan say no to the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate, was a great achievement, easing Afghans concerns over its comeback. It was a brilliant statement and direct message to the Taliban that Islamic Emirate is not acceptable. Though there were some reactions from the Taliban side, it holds no weight. What is important is to end the war and form such a government through dialogues that provide ground for the Taliban’s reintegration into civil society. A little hope has once again emerged after the Taliban has confirmed that they have shared a 90-day reduction in violence plan with the US. Though, it would be very much great if the group had shared it with the Afghan government because they are in the battlefield not the foreign troops. Hopefully, reduction in violence would lead into a comprehensive ceasefire and the Taliban would one day, not too far, will merge in a new inclusive format to end the war.