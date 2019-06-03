Editorial: Intensifying violence

Amidst hectic peace efforts and enthusiasm for return of peace and stability, violent acts are intensifying day by day in the already war stricken country. Latest report reveal that at least 134 personnel of law enforcing agencies and 47 civilians have been killed throughout the country during past week, now declared the deadliest seven days of the current year. The deadliest attack of past one week was in Ghor province, where the rebels stormed a village and killed 18 people. Almost rebels attacks focused against the personnel of law enforcing and armed forces, defending the countrymen in Kabul and other parts of the country. Three members of the Afghan special forces, two police personnel and 13 residents — supporting the security forces — were among the fatalities. In Badghis, 16 Afghan commandos were killed and 15 others wounded when the fighters assaulted the Bala Murghab district center, capturing the district police headquarters. The US and Afghan Special Forces killed two growers working in a wheat field in the village of Larkhabi in Gul Tepa district, while bombing what they called militants hideouts. Most latest violent act occurred in Northern Jawzjan province where two police officers and one civilian were killed by Taliban in the Qosh Tepa district On May 30th. Most of the casualties happened in Faryab, Jawzjan, Badghis, Balkh, Kabul, Khost, Baghlan, Maidan Wardak, Samangan, Ghor, Ghazni, Zabul, Sar-i-Pul, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Paktia, Kandahar and Paktika provinces. Ironically whenever efforts for peace and reconciliation get momentum, violent acts are going rise. Couple of days back, two important events occurred when the second round of intra-Afghan dialogues held at Moscow and President Ashraf Ghani met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister at Makka Saudi Arab. Both the events focused on current plight of war stricken Afghans but no solid solution or development reported except intensifying violent acts in the country during the holy month of Ramadan which is declared “month of peace and harmony.” Interestingly almost non-Muslims from all over the world now recognizing that Ramadan is the month of peace, patience and harmony but the Muslims, especially those engaged in violent acts in Afghanistan are thing with different ways. Even former President Hamid Karzai didn’t receive a positive response from Qatar based Taliban leaders regarding his pray for declaring ceasefire during Eid-ul Fitre. Even he along with scores of other leaders in Kabul have made similar requests before commencing the holy month of Ramadan. Ghani and Imran’s shaking-hand meeting on the eve of OIC summit at Makkah could be considered a major development but its results seems disappointing. Every day the countrymen are retrieving dead bodies and organs of innocent civilians targeted in attacks. They couldn’t afford more violence and bloodshed.