Editorial: Justice for women

Violence against women and girls in Afghanistan, including so called honor killing, and other forms of violent behavior like forced marriages, preventing them from education, too often goes unpunished. If the culprits apprehended, again proper trial will not happen because the victims over and over again pressured into agreeing to mediation. Unfortunately, injustice and impunity, mediation of criminal offences against women, examines the wide use of mediation by local leaders, and Jirgas, repeatedly let the offender go scot-free. The fresh findings indicated that Afghan women and girls are being failed by the country’s justice system with their access to justice for crimes of violence remaining tenuous. The report, titled, “In Search of Justice for Crimes of Violence Against Women and Girls,” examines the response of the justice system and the redress provided to survivors in reported cases of violence against women and girls in the period between September 2018 and February 2020.

The start reality is that women and girls are not only receiving no justice for the violence they experience, they are also subject to unwavering violence even to agree to drop the case. One in every five women in cases documented decided not to pursue their case through justice channels by either not filing a complaint or later withdrawing it. The failure by state authorities to pursue crimes in such cases is particularly disturbing in cases of child marriage, as victims are unlikely to be able to independently seek recourse from the system. This has raised multiple concerns about the justice system’s treatment of women and girls. The related organs must take the issue seriously, and the Elimination of Violence Against Women Law must be further strengthened to investigate the prosecute all crimes. We must join hands to eliminate this social taboo collectively and the Afghan women and girls have the equal right with men to live a peaceful life.

Violence against women and girls is a human rights violation, and the immediate and long-term physical, sexual, and mental consequences for women and girls can be devastating, including death. This is unfortunately also having negative effects on women’s general well-being and prevents women from fully participating in society. It impacts all of their activities in the community and the country at the large. It has tremendous costs, from greater strains on health care to legal expenses and losses in productivity. Those Afghan men committing violence against women, must understand that violence do no good to anyone rather cause more hatred and abhorrence against them.