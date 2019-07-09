Editorial: Major breakthrough

Though the Qatar based political office of Taliban Tehrik yet to make minds for announcing a permanent and durable ceasefire to around 18-year long armed resistance but so far they earned hearts of war-stricken, agreeing for reducing violence by halting attacks on “religious centers, schools, hospitals, educational centers, bazaars, water dams and workplaces”. Beside common Afghans, former President Hamid Karzai and several other leaders have welcomed the move and hopeful of its positive and fruitful outcomes. All 17 members of Taliban Movement who have attended the intra-Afghan Peace Conference at Doha made agree during course of talks with around 60 delegates from Kabul. Later consensus regarding reducing of violence in the country came in the form of a resolution prepared by a committee of six members from Kabul and three members from the Taliban. Following are the main points agreed upon through a resolution; 1) Consensus on all-inclusive Afghan negotiations, 2) All Afghans are committed to a united and Islamic country, putting aside all ethnic differences, 3) Afghanistan shall not witness another war. The international community, regional and internal elements shall respect Afghans’ values accordingly, 4) In order to facilitate effective intra-Afghan talks, the warring parties should avoid threats, revenge and conflicting words and shall use soft words, 5) The Doha peace conference participants strongly support the ongoing peace talks in Doha and believe that effective and positive outcome from the talks will benefit Afghanistan, 6) Following steps should be taken to build a trusted environment for peace and keep the nation safe from the war and its consequences. (A) – Unconditional release of elder, disabled and ill inmates. (B) – Ensuring the safety of public institutions including schools, madras’s, hospitals, markets, water dams, and workplaces. (C) – Respect educational institutions. (D) – Respect and protect the dignity of the people, their life and property and minimize civilian casualties to zero, 7) Assuring that women’s rights are ensured in political, social, economic, educational and cultural areas within the framework of Islamic values, 8) Agreeing on a roadmap for peace based on the following conditions, 9) Institutionalizing Islamic system in the country, 10-1) Start of the peace process simultaneously with the accomplishment of all terms and conditions set forth, 10-2) Monitoring and observation of the peace agreement, 10-3) Required reforms and support of basic institutions, defense and other institutions which are belonged to Afghans, 10-4) Repatriation of migrants and return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), 10-5) Support and assistance from donor countries for peace agreement based on the new cooperation and relations, 10-6) Insist during international conferences regarding the assurance of Afghanistan’s peace agreement10-7) Assurance on zero interference from neighboring and regional countries in Afghanistan’s affairs. In a bid to materialize the commitments in practice, the participants of first ever intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar and third in the series after Moscow of Russia, urged upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United Nations, the European Union and Afghanistan’s neighboring countries to approve and support the joint resolution of the Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference on Peace in Doha. The resolution proved that all Afghans are desirous for peace, which is possible with sincere cooperation and support of not only international bodies like UN, OIC and EU but also regional and neighbouring countries. Return of peace and normalcy in Afghanistan is not only a dream for those who suffered a lot throughout Afghanistan but also for peace loving nations throughout the world. Return of peace, end to hostilities and violence in Afghanistan could be move towards political stability, economic progress and social prosperity throughout Asia. And for getting such goals, war affected Afghans deserve support of international community in general and of regional community in particular. Due to turmoil in Afghanistan almost of regional and neighboring countries also suffered a lot, therefore, now the regional countries needs to avail opportunity.