Editorial: Pakistan needs to review
November 27, 2018
Editorial
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that he will not attend the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, scheduled to be commenced from Wednesday. He made the announcement on the day when Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing traditional Jirga of tribesmen in North Waziristan just on Durand Line, claimed of playing positive role for return of peace and stability in Afghanistan. On that particular day, PM has inspected the ongoing project- fencing of Durand Line. And Foreign Minister has avoided attending much more important event in Geneva in connection with attending opening ceremony of Kartarpur borders with India. Now there is a visible contradiction in Pakistan’s stances towards Afghanistan and India. Despite opposition of Pakhtoon tribesmen, and Afghan government, Pakistan is forcibly fencing the controversial Durand Line, thus terminating every sort of links and contacts amongst the families already related to each others. And on the other side, Pakistan is breaking the well fenced border with India just to enable the divided families of meeting each others. Breaking of the fenced border and establishing crossing points with India should be welcomed as in 21st millennium there is no justification to keep away people from each others. But same policy should be adopted also for the Pakhtoons living on both sides of the Durand Line. Unlike of eastern border, Pakistan’s western border is remains peaceful for a long time. But unfortunately it was kept open for all those militants and terrorists who are engaged in deadly violent and terrorist acts throughout Afghanistan since a long. Despite frequent acts of crossing firing with India, Pakistan always remain calm but without any violent act or encounter with Afghanistan, its troops and spies are always emotional and anger towards war affected Afghans. Similar is the position of Pakistan’s hallow claims regarding “active role” in peace efforts of Afghanistan. Instead of flying to Switzerland for attending the Geneva moot, foreign minister Qureshi is now going to accompany PM Imran Khan for attending the Kartarpur crossing point with India. The Geneva Conference is going to be attended by representatives from around 70 countries. All these delegates besides suggesting ways and means for return of peace and encouraging of reconciliation will also go for recommendations pertained to reconstruction of war devastated infrastructures in Afghanistan. Whatever might be its justifications and excuses but maximum responsibilities rest with Pakistan regarding return of peace and stability in Afghanistan. Both the countries are not only each others neighbours but it’s million of people are linked in unbreakable blood, cultural and religious relations. Irrespective of state relations, these people are always remaining cordial and polite towards each others. No doubt to mention that almost politicians, political leaders and common men are desirous for return of peace and stability in Afghanistan. But certain elements from a particular mindset in Pakistan are having a different approach. These elements believe in policies of aggression and oppression. They are reluctant to recognize independent and sovereign status of not Afghanistan but also of other neighbouring countries like India and Iran. During the so-called cold war people from this particular mindset have patronized and promoted the religious hard liners and now intends to exploit these potentials in extending of its influence towards other regional countries. Further adventures on such grounds could be a blow to regional and global peace as well.
