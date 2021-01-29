Editorial: Peace Requires Honesty

Taliban claim that the government of Afghanistan is the only hurdle before the peace agreement which they say is a need for every Afghan. The internationally recognized government chaired now by Ashraf Ghani also has similar allegations against the insurgent group. Here in the country, nobody knows the fact and that who is rightful and which side just pretends to work for peace and works actually for its own interests behind a peaceful mask. The people have been looking for news about peace since the two sides began negotiations to seek ways for end the war and agree on a peaceful and political settlement on September 12 of last year. Ghani’s administration and his negotiators accuse the militants of not being interested in starting the main talks honestly and seriously, with a member of government’s negotiating team arguing this week that the insurgents refused to sit in front them for negotiating for more than one week.

Unfortunately, none of high level officials from two sides are suffering from the ongoing severe war, and these are shopkeepers, taxi drivers, carters, students, civil or military servants of the government and other helpless people who start their days with magnetic bombings or gunshots that claim their lives of them for no reason. Taliban’s latest statement totally disappointed people who had even a little hope for peace. People see now no hope after the militants’ deputy head of negotiating team Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai stated during his Moscow visit that they would not hold ceasefire or even reduction in violence until the last foreign soldier leaves the country. This means that only innocent civilians are their targets. The Taliban who claim to be Afghans and part of this country are strong adherent to what they promised to Americans in stopping attacking their soldiers in a peace deal the militants signed with a US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad last year. The only ones who enjoy promises from no party of war are the suffering people.

The United States, who once invaded our country with false promises to help us get saved from the monster of terrorism, is planning to help Taliban return to power, which is a big betrayal to a suffering nation. This is even worse that American soldiers killed and injured thousands of innocent villagers and destroyed scores of houses, orchards and farmlands under the pretext of fighting with Taliban. This is a sad fact that nobody cares of the lives of the people, both the government and the other side of conflict.