Editorial: Peaceful mourning

The Ashura was observed across the country with solemnity on Tuesday to pay homage to Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict and beefed up security to protect mourners from any untoward incident.On the tenth day of the Islamic Month of Muharram, Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) – including police and commando forces’ deployments and security arrangements– ensured foolproof security measures and discharged their duty flawlessly in various major cities as thousands of security personnel protected the mourners. The favorable point in observing the Day of Ashura was that our Shiite Community set an example for the rest of Afghanistan because they carried out their rituals without disrupting the order or posing any threat to citizens, especially in capital Kabul.

The Shiite sect followers and other Afghans were happy to have mourned the day without witnessing even a single major incident because of the concrete security measures taken for the safety of Ashura ceremonies. Meanwhile, the Ashura mourners employed new methods to commemorate the day which were exemplary. They helped in cleaning the city and the areas where they set up their stalls and organized ceremonies. Surprisingly, dozens of Afghans in Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Kunduz and other provinces attended blood donation campaigns to observe the day.Those who attended the campaign said they donated blood to the wounded of Afghan forces to show support to their sacrifices.The procession routes and places had stalls which were providing water, milk and tea to mourners, as well as to passers-by.

However, a day before, Martyrs Week and the 18th anniversary of National Hero Ahmad Shah Massoud’s assassination marked, in which a number of Afghan officials organized different kind of events to remember the “Great Man” across Afghanistan. But what was annoying when Ahmad Shah Massoud’s supporters took out to the streets – as well as some opportunist thugs – exchanged gunfire with security forces which resulted into the killing of two people, including a civilian and an ANA official, with seven others received injuries. A number of illegal gunmen hand been arrested in connection with the incident. According to the Ministry of Interior (MoI), at least 138 violators were arrested who were disrupting the safety and order of the city. Even the National Hero’s Son did not support the way some people are mourning this day which is in contrast with teaching of Ahmad Shah Massoud—who always emphasized for a peaceful Afghanistan where no bullet should be fired. He (Ahamd Shah Massoud) lost his live in protecting Afghan lives and dignity. Still there is time to mend our way in many upcoming years to mourn this day in a best manner.