Editorial: Presidential polls delayed

Reportedly the presidential polls scheduled in coming April was delayed in the wake of expedited peace efforts being brokered by the United States Special Representative Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad. Recent round of talks held at Abu Dhabi whereas next round of talks is scheduled to be held in Riyadh Saudi Arabia. Though the US representative succeeded in holding of face to face talks with Taliban leaders in Abu Dhabi and earlier at Moscow. But so far the facing hurdles in arranging of direct talks between Afghan government and Taliban representatives. In ongoing peace talks, the US envoy offered Taliban to join the main stream of politics, and ensure their active role in political and democratic process. Taliban are willing to be part of political process but they have also presented several other conditions. So far these conditions are under thorough discussion and debates. But one thing is very clear that the 2019 Presidential election process is already under controversy and debates as the National Unity Government failed to bring reforms in the electoral bodies. Earlier it was agreed upon convening a meeting of the Loya Jirga during tenure of President Ashraf Ghani 2014-2018 for addressing anomalies in the constitution as well as making the political system of Afghanistan most friendly towards all segments. But unfortunately neither leadership in NUG nor the US authorities made an attempt to honor such promises and commitments with the war stricken Afghans who wants peace and reconciliation. Similarly, the US government had also failed in honouring of commitments made through Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA). Though BSA was approved by traditional Loya Jirga but former President Hamid Karzai had refused to ink in the wake of certain observations and reservations. But the leaders in the NUG soon after assuming the office in last quarter of 2014 had signed the BSA. And now apprehensions of former President Hamid Karzai is proving true as the US had failed to help in return of peace and tranquility in Afghanistan as well as combating increasing interference in internal affairs of Afghanistan by some of the regional and neighbouring countries. The Afghans have experienced worst kind of violence and terror during the October 2018 parliamentary elections. And now they couldn’t afford more bloodshed, therefore, the US needs to help in addressing wishes and expectations of war affected people through every possible way.