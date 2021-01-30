Editorial: Protect national Treasures

A country is famous and precious for its cultural heritages and relics, rich museums and astonishing ancient treasures. With holding over 5,000 years of history and civilization, Afghanistan has prominently come in attention of the world for owning valuable cultural relics and treasures. Although a large amount of these relics and treasure have been looted or damaged in the long war, Afghanistan still keeps fame for the Bactrian Treasure. The treasure was discovered by Afghan and Soviet archeologists in 1978 in Jawzjan province. The treasure includes 231 golden relics. It is one of the rare treasures which have remained safe of the looters in the civil war and the following regime of Taliban. The treasure has been exhibited for more than ten years in 13 of the world’s countries and was returned home-Afghanistan last year. Throughout history, Afghanistan has not been able to properly protect its precious cultural and historical relics. Even after the end of the collapse of the Taliban regime, some powerful individuals in many parts of the country have been engaged in smuggling of the ancient relics, including treasures. The Kabul museum which was one of the richest museums in the world was severely damaged and looted during a long-ragging conflict. An American-Afghan historian, Nancy Dupree said then the world lost its richest museum. Recently, the Afghan parliament voiced its deep concerns on the protection of the Bactrian treasure. The treasure is also the one and only support for the national currency. It is such a disappointment that out of all those precious treasures, Afghanistan presently only relies on to support its national currency. Unfortunately, we were unable to protect all those worthy relics and prevent their smuggling out of the country. There is still time to protect what we have now and even what we lost. Past blunders must not be repeated. The government should transfer the Bactrian treasure to a reliable-safe country. It can share the information about the looted relics and treasures with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to lay out searching and returning of the looted pieces of precious relics. And if the government is worried about their protection, it can transfer it to a friendly country until the situation is fine here. At least the honor of the relics will reflect to the Afghans.