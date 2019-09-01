Editorial: Remove negative factors from peace way

U.S and the Taliban negotiators seemingly are very close to a deal that would open the way for peace in Afghanistan. With conclusion of the 9th round of peace talks between US and Taliban, both sides have exhibited optimistic views to soon ink a deal that paves ground for intra-Afghan talks to end 18-year bloodshed. However, Taliban’s assault on the strategic center of Kunduz province instigated the Afghan government and peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to show reaction that could be harmful to any possible peace agreement. Since US and Taliban are at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together an honorable and sustainable peace and a unified, sovereign Afghanistan, Taliban must shun means of violence and immediately freeze fighting. It’s time for Taliban to show their soft corner and its new face which is peaceful and away from any sorts of abhorrence. But unfortunately, Taliban one day after failed Kunduz attack stormed Pul-e-Khurmi city, the center of the northern Baghlan province. However, security forces pushed them back, nonetheless Taliban once again painted doubts on the minds of Afghan masses over their sincerity on process as war and peace talks can’t go hand by hand. If there is desire for a peaceful society, then we cannot achieve it through violence. If we desire a society without discrimination, then we must not discriminate against anyone in the process of building this society. US, and the Taliban plus Afghan government must work together if there is desire to end war in Afghanistan. Peace categorically means removing all negative factors destroying it. So peace does not mean just putting an end to violence or to war, but to all other factors that threat peace, such as discrimination, inequality, poverty and so on… Violence will fix nothing rather turn things more complicated. It is an absolute annoying to see suicide bombings and combat operations have been continued throughout the talks. Standpoints in regard to peace process must be cleared from all parties, and no one has the right to sabotage it. Theory conspires in regards must be neutralized to give chance for restoration of a dignify peace in the war-hit country. Afghanistan is in its very tiny situation, where its leaders should stay vigilant all the time and during meeting Khalilzad all aspect of talks held with Taliban behind closed doors, should be disclosed and shared with Afghan masses in a bid to get a clear picture of Doha talks. Peace is priority, but a sustainable one that preserve achievements made in the last 18 years.