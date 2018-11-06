Editorial: Sami Ul Haq mysterious assassination impacting Afghan-Pak relations
Certain elements in Pakistan who are reluctant to let return of peace and tranquility in war devastated Afghanistan, now have got another opportunity of exploiting the mysterious assassination of known religious figure Maulvi Sami Ul Haq. Sami Ul Haq calling him father of Taliban was found seriously injured in his residence at Bahrya Town Islamabad on previous Friday evening. On the first day his son in reaction alleged that Maulana Sami Ul Haq’s assassination was planned across the crossing point in Afghanistan. And same is still his point of view on the grounds of his father Maulvi Sami Ul Haq’s association with Tehrik Taliban Afghanistan and US presence in Afghanistan as well. But the fact is that Maulana’s mind was changed too much in the wake of his frequent meetings with Afghan diplomats and members of High Peace Commission as well. On previous September 30 Maulana Sami Ul Haq had received a delegation of Afghans including five members of Peace Commission. The delegates exchanged views on Afghanistan situation with Maulana Sami Ul Haq and asked his due role to mediate for reconciliation between Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban group. According to diplomatic circles, Maulana Sami Ul Haq was made agree with certain points of the Peace Commission delegation and assured them of initiating efforts as a mediator. But Maulana remain firm on his stance regarding US presence in Afghanistan which according to him is the main hurdle before settlement of long standing issue through peaceful and political means. Maulana Sami Ul Haq is not the first or last, met with mysterious assassination but the list is too long. No one can deny the fact that purposes behind mysterious assassination is fuelling of tension and hostilities between people from both the neighboring countries. Despite political rifts and divisions, Maulana Sami Ul Haq and his party remain very clear on the issue of Afghanistan, whereas he toeing military establishment made thinking and ideas. But one thing is now proving very clear that Pakistan’s military dominated establishment is not only failed in materializing its dreams regarding Afghanistan but even its policies made angry even the War time friends like leaders of several former Jihadic parties and groups. Not only Maulana Sami Ul Haq but almost of the religious political parties are also unhappy with Pakistan’s Afghan policies. Though they supports Taliban on religious grounds but they now openly asking Islamabad to re-visit Afghan policies as continuation of previous policies is very harmful to the very interests of the country. Beside Maulana Sami Ul Haq and his party, ulema, religious scholars and intellectuals are also showing concern over continue violent acts in Afghanistan which are also harmful to the very interests of Pakistan. But unfortunately people from a particular mind set in Pakistan now fueling tensions amongst followers of Maulana Sami Ul Haq by blaming Afghanistan for its alleged involvement in his mysterious assassination. Through such a move on one hand, the custodians of law and order are exonerating them of their responsibilities of exposing the real culprits and on the other materializing their intensions of making people from both the neighboring countries as each other’s enemies.
