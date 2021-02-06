Editorial: Serious measures should be taken against corruption

Corruption is considered one of the biggest challenges on the road to good governance, reconstruction projects, foreign relations and the international aids with the donor states blaming Kabul for not doing enough in fighting the vicious phenomenon. Although corruption could be witnessed in almost all government offices and foreign agencies, but the Afghan government is responsible for fighting against this in both Afghan and foreign entities with the help of people and international allies.

The judicial organs on Saturday announced that three former members of the Meshrano Jerga (Senate) were sentenced to 10 years in prison each. The three who have been charged of receiving 40,000 dollars bribe from custom office employees in the Hairatan port of Balkh province in the north, were sentenced to 10 years in jail by a primary tribunal.

This can be good news for people and a good step toward the removal of administrative corruption, but we still have a long way ahead to make people sure that their country will not be ranked by international monitoring organizations who watch corruption cases around the world as the most corrupt or one of the most corrupt states. We need to work more to establish a corruption-free administration so that we can talk to international community with no shame and ask for their further cooperation.

There are many ways to fight corruption and the government can experience each that it considers better, but trial of senior officials and other powerful individuals is more effective and beneficial. The people and those serving in lower positions in government will be given big lessons when they see powerful high profile officials or other strong men behind the bars and being fined by heavy amounts.

This warns the other employees, who are involved in corruption and defame their organizations, will immediately stop corruption for the fear of similar punishment.

Such step will also show the power of government and its firm determination in fighting against corrupt people and officials. The government will appear as a hero and will be praised by the people who are the most victims of this phenomenon particularly those who need to go to government offices for their works. The people will accept that the government does not know relatives and friends in fighting against corruption and every one in every position will be punished if engaged in corruption.