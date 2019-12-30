Editorial: The puzzle of ceasefire

Since the start of peace talks, Taliban has highly pursued contradictory behavior and policy as time and again the group has remained puzzling regarding the ceasefire—a demand posed by the US to continue peace talks. On the one hand, the group flaunted patriotic face with sympathetic manners to make free the agonized Afghans of prolong war—while at other, the Taliban continue killing Afghan security forces—a might, where Taliban fighters could likely reintegrate after a possible peace deal. In the past two days, over 30 security forces were killed in Taliban’s attack. Even it has lambasted a number of media outlets for publishing false and baseless reports about a ceasefire—hinting on the reality of the situation, the Taliban has no intention of declaring truce. In that scenario, all is left is the reduction in violence and discussions being held in revolving solely around this specific issue. Is it done so? Violence has reached to its peak in return of moribund. Still confusion looming over ceasefire saga as Taliban’s ruling council has reportedly agreed to observe a brief ceasefire amid ongoing talks with the US on a deal aimed at ending 18 years of war and restoring peace to the war-hit country. Duration of the truce also remains to be specified, but based on source it would last for 10-day. Furthermore, the peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban is the same that skippered in September of 2019 between the two sides with a little change of only demanding of reduction in violence. Talks were suspended when both sides seemed on verge of singing pact. US President Donald Trump called off the talks, accusing Taliban of not having any desire for peace. But recently he talked about his administration engagement on an agreement with the Taliban. The agreement they are suppose to sing is not known to anyone even to the top leadership of Afghan leaders. No idea what is the content and what conditions Taliban are imposing. There is an immense need for inclusion of key political leaders to have a clear sight of the agreement. The fear that Taliban will come back with their conservative mentality and red lines should also be banished—but the efforts must not be aimed at sabotaging the process. Taliban are reality of our society, and already failed to vanish it through militarily. Ultimately, despite the setbacks, there is still cause for optimism, and differences could melt away once direct talks held between Afghan leaders and the Taliban negotiating members.