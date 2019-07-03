Editorial: Tit for tat – Taliban vs Baluch separatists

Analysts in Pakistan reveal that the United States announced banning Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) in return of Pakistan’s commitment of forcing Doha Qatar based Taliban leaders for playing a key and positive role in the ongoing peace talks. The US government announced the decision a day after President Donald Trump declared of leaving Afghanistan after ensuring a well established, stabled and effective intelligence network in Afghanistan. Through such a statement, the US President conceded that they unable to restore peace and end terror in Afghanistan due to allowing involvement of other allies, especially regional and neighboring countries intelligence agencies. Similarly not only Al Qaeda and Taliban Movements but even the Islamic States (IS) also called Daesh are stated “products of spy masters-for meeting the tasked designs and motives. As a result such a proxy war by spy masters from different countries including US and other regional and neighboring countries, Afghanistan and its people suffered a lot. Afghans are least concerned with BLA issue and considering it an internal matter of Pakistan but they are praying peace and an end to terror in the motherland. Since a long former President Hamid Karzai along with leading leaders and technocrats are dubious about the role of US led allies in Afghanistan. But now all hidden motives have been exposed and making confessions are in progress. Now when the US and Taliban agreed on some “give and take,” with each others, therefore they needs to be merciful for already war stricken people of Afghanistan who are no more in position to afford further bloodshed, destruction and hostilities in the motherland. These war affected people deserve peace and stability in the motherland. Whatever might be outcomes of recent undeclared deal between US and Qatar based Taliban but both the sides must make the schedule third round of Intra Afghan dialogues to be jointly hosted by Qatar and Germany at Doha on July 7th and 8th next. The Afghans didn’t wants to make settlement of violence occurred in recent past but they wants a peaceful future. Couple of days back, President Ghani has visited Islamabad and upon his return in Kabul, he had praised both civil, political land military leadership of Pakistan and was hopeful of Pakistan’s positive role in peace efforts. President Ghani had made similar claims up on concluding his first ever visit after assuming the office in November 2014 last. At that time he had justified his un-wanted visit to Pakistan military’s headquarter by saying, “ I was assured of Taliban’s presence on table talks.” But later on all of his claims and all of commitments made with him in Rawalpindi-Islamabad proved nothing else “fool’s paradise.” Almighty Allah help all stake holders especially Taliban, US and Pakistan to be merciful for Afghanistan and its war affected people at this crucial stage.