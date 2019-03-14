Editorial: Tribesmen killing

Though the Afghan government has announced probing killing of eight Kabulkhel tribesmen at Beermal Paktika but certain circles in neighbouring Pakistan are too much exploiting the matter with a view of further gapping relations between the Pakhtoons, made disintegrated by the previous British colonial rulers through controversial Durand Line. Couple of days back, certain persons uniformed intruded into houses at village Rakha, situated just on Durand Line. At least eight persons have been dragged into open fields in the village and shot dead with automatic guns. The assailants after killing eight persons have left the village and proceeded towards unknown destinations. The elders in Beermal, along with elected representatives at Paktika have confirmed the violent act whereas the Afghanistan government had announced probing the matter. But on other side of Durand Line, tribesmen from both North and South Waziristan have agitated the matter and demanding of Afghan government for taking stern action against the responsible persons. Remaining firm to previous tactics of didn’t losing any chance of polluting relations with Afghanistan, certain circles within Pakistan including its media persons from particular mindset are exploiting the violent act for meeting its nefarious designs. The Afghan government has already denounced the act but these people from particular mind set are bent up on to make it another pretext for further pressing the already war stricken Afghans, either living in or outside Pakistan. In fact, not only village Rakh in Tehsil Beermal but scores of other villages and helmets are located just on Pak Afghan crossing points. No one can neglect the fact that militants involved in deadly terrorist and violent acts throughout Afghanistan are having sanctuaries and shelters along the crossings in Pakistan controlled areas. In past time and again, innocent civilians have time and again harmed by militants, camouflaging them as personnel of Afghanistan National Army and Special Forces. Through such tactics, these trouble makers at behest of their mentors and sponsors, sitting in neighbouring countries have materialized their nefarious designs of continuing fuelling of tension, violence and hostilities in Afghanistan. Contrary to Pakistan which has always deprived the tribesmen of their just rights and behaving them as “slaves,” Afghanistan and its people are honouring these people as honourable and credible citizens. Since a long these tribesmen are being given equal status. They are not only given equal education, health and employment opportunities but even in political institutions they are being represented by their elected parliamentarians. The tribesmen across the Durand Line who are always used as ‘scapegoats’ first by previous British rulers and now by their successors “civil-military establishment of Pakistan” needs to remain peaceful, patient and cordial. The Afghan government and its people are determined to make ensure safety to their interests and just rights of survival. The Afghans themselves are badly affected by prolonged wars and hostilities, imposed on them from abroad are desirous for peace and tranquility not only inside Afghanistan but for all Pakhtoons of this regions. The Pakhtoons, inside Pakistan were also subjected and are being subjected to worst kind of terror and violence through one or the other ways. Afghanistan and its people are determined to serve the Pakhtoons everywhere in the world.