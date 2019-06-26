“Educated youth can lead to progress”

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai met Wednesday with the representatives of elders and youth from the northeastern province of Badakhshan as well as the southern province of Zabul separately in his office, where they asked for Karzai Foundation’s cooperation for scholarships in higher education facilities. Karzai addressed them that Afghanistan needs educated youth for advance and progress because the youth would take over responsibility of the country’s future. He called on them to make further efforts in education.

Karzai promised for any kind of help with them in facilitating scholarships.