Efforts in progress to ensure peace: SMP

KABUL: The State Ministry for Peace (SMP) has held a gathering in Kabul on Wednesday following its approval by the parliament to brief the media outlets about the ministry’s plan and policy regarding Afghan peace process.

Deputy Minister, Ghulam Yahya Abassi said that efforts are underway to ensure peace in Afghanistan. “For a better political coordination, peace policy and stable consensus, the ministry has acted well in all government and non-government departments,” he added.

Meanwhile, some of the civil rights activists who were in the gathering have expressed optimism about the possible ceasefire between US and Taliban, saying that there are plenty of challenges in the country due to longest conflict in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, some members of Wave and Development political party in a gathering have called for an early peace agreement between US and Taliban. “We want American government and Taliban to start the intra-Afghan-talks parallel to the agreement which will be signed between US and Taliban,” said Fozia Kufi, head of the party.