Eight arrested for public order offenses in Baghlan

AT News

KABUL: Police in northern Baghlan province on Sunday detained eight people for carrying illegal weapons and public order offenses in the province.

Provincial Police Chief, Mohammad Wais Samimi said “in series of two-day consecutive anti-crime crackdowns police have captured eight people for carrying weapons illegally in 1st PD and Samt-e-Dowom area of the city.”

These offenders were behind disrupting public orders and also accused of harassing the residents, the police chief said.

“Three AK-47, nine pistols and scores of knives were discovered from them.” The offenders handed over to the relevant judicial organs for further inquiry, he added.

The residents of Baghlan welcomed the action, terming it a positive step towards improving and implementing of public order in the city in the best way.