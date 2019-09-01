Eight civilians killed in Balkh roadside bomb blast

AT News Report

KABUL: Eight civilians were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the northern province of Balkh, provincial officials confirmed.

The incident took place on Sunday when the vehicle was heading from Chemtal district to the provincial capital of Mazar-e-Sharif city, said Monir Ahmad Farhad, provincial spokesman.

District Governor, Matin Khwajazada, said a woman was among the victims that happened in the Khalachi village.

Local officials blame Taliban for placing the bomb, but the insurgents are yet to comment.

Earlier, 12 civilians including women and children were killed in a similar incident in the Dawlatabad district of the province.

The United Nations office in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says that roadside bombs claim civilian lives after suicide attacks and airstrikes in Afghanistan.