Eight civilians killed in Ghazni, Logar attacks

AT News

KABUL: Local sources in the provinces of Ghazni and Logar reported the death of seven civilians who lost their lives in security incidents.

According to some officials in Ghazni, four civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Khwaja Omari district of the province. The source said that two people were wounded in the incident that occurred on Sunday late evening.

A security source, who was talking on condition of anonymity, said that mortal shelling targeting a residence in Baraki Barak district of Logar killed three members of the a family and wounded six others.

The security forces and Taliban have intensified offensives after a three-day ceasefire announced by the two warring sides as gesture and goodwill to celebrate the Eid-al-fitr. However, the Afghans and human rights organizations called on both sides to prolong the truce but the Taliban insisted that their fighters would be back in the combat line once the truce has ended.