Eight civilians killed in Ghazni mortar attacks

KABUL: At least eight civilians were killed when three mortar shells landed near residential houses in Naw Abad area in the city of southern Ghazni province on Sunday evening, provincial officials confirmed.

Blaming the Taliban for firing mortar shells, provincial governor Wahidullah Juma said seven more civilians received injuries in the attack.

“First mortar armor hit a house, and when people gathered to help the victims, two more mortars hit the area, in which five children and three women were killed,” he added.

Four more children and three women were wounded in the attack, he said.

Despite being blamed for the incident; the Taliban group did not comment on the incident thus far.

This amply uptick in deadly violence across the country in the wake of peace talks enduring in Doha to begin direct talks with the Taliban to find a political settlement to end the war.