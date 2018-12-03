Home / Latest Updates / Eight civilians killed in Paktia operation

Eight civilians killed in Paktia operation

Guest December 3, 2018 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 68 Views

AT News Report-KABUL: At least eight civilians were killed and another four people injured Saturday night when Afghan and foreign forces launched a joint operation in the Zormat district of Paktia province.

These forces also took five residents as hostage, according to reports.

Witnesses said that the Afghan and foreign forces broke the doors of houses with explosives. People of Zormat staged demonstration Sunday against the killing of people, calling on the government to punish the perpetrators.

About Guest

Check Also

Senators fear Afghanistan could become second Syria

AT News Report-KABUL: Members of senate warn that Afghanistan could be a second Syria if …

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved