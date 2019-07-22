Eight civilians killed, six injured in Logar airstrike

AT News Report

KABUL: At least eight civilians were killed and six others injured in an aerial bombing in Logar province, provincial confirmed.

The attack took place on Monday in the Baraki Barak district, with district governor Ahmad Wais Rahimzai, saying that women and children were reported to have been among the victims.

But it was not yet clear if the attack was carried out by Afghan air force and by the US troops who are accused of most similar incidents.

Lying in south of Kabul, Logar is an unsafe province with Taliban fighters having active presence in some areas including the Charkh district.

The bombing comes a week after a similar incident claimed the lives of several civilians in the adjacent province of Wardak.

Residents of Wardak warned to boycott the September 28 presidential election if the government remains silent against the continuing of these attacks.

The army commandos stormed a Swedish-funded health facility there, killing four civilians.

Taliban closed 42 health facilities in Wardak in the wake of the attack, but later allowed health workers to continue their jobs.