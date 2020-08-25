Eight covid-19 patients die in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Eight coronavirus patients have lost their lives battling the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said on Tuesday.

The total deaths have exceeded 1,397 in the country since the virus outbreak started around six months ago in the country.

The health official also recorded 16 new cases of covid-19 within 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed numbers to 38,070.

Seven positive cases were recorded in Paktia, six in Kabul, one case each in Nangarhar, Kunduz and Panjshir provinces, the ministry said.

80 patients have recovered during this period and the total recoveries reached to 28,440 throughout the country.