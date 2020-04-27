Eight Daesh abettors detained in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: A group of eight people accused of aiding the most notorious group, Daesh have been detained in eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, official confirmed on Monday.

Police forces special unit has conducted an anti-terrorism crackdown in Islam Poor village of Khewa district that resulted into detaining a group of eight people accused of cooperating with the Daesh terrorist group in the province, said a statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI).

Police forces have discovered and seized one AK-47, one pistol and some other ammunition belonged to the group during crackdown, mentioned statement.