Eight drug traffickers arrested

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan law enforcement agencies detained eight people in connection with drug-related crimes in Kabul and Badakhshan provinces, ministry of interior said Saturday.

Counter Narcotic Police (CNP) detained two drug traffickers with 4kg crystal and one pistol during a crackdown in 8th Police District of Kabul city, interior ministry said in a statement.

One suspect was also arrested on the charge of drug in 12th PD of Kabul, it added.

In two separate operations, the CNP have arrested five drug runners in Kishem and Khash districts of Badakhshan province, the statement added.

Police also discovered and confiscated 4kg heroin and 5kg opium with one pistol.