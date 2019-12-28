Eight freed from a Taliban-ran prison

AT News

KABUL: Afghan security forces have rescued eight people from a Taliban-run prison in southern Ghazni province.

Four Afghan army, two police and two uprising members were among those freed during operation carried out by the Afghan commandos in Moshkai area of Qarabagh district of the province, 203 Thunder Corps Press Disk said on Saturday.

The Taliban has yet to comment on the raid.

Based on reports, Afghan captives held by the militant group had been subjected to ill-treatment and actions that may amount o torturer.