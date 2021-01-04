Eight officers killed in police insider attack in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Eight police officers died when a colleague opened fire on them in Kandahar province in the south, provincial officials confirmed.

The incident happened late Sunday in the Arghandab district, a security official said Monday on condition of anonymity.

The official said the attacker was Taliban infiltrator who opened fire on the officers who had newly entered Arghandab for an operation.

The source said that the attacker was gunned down by other officers.

Jamal Barakzai, provincial police spokesman confirmed the incident but did not elaborate the details.

Taliban claimed the attacker was their infiltrator, saying he managed to escape the area unhurt after the attack and joined the militants.

Meanwhile, officials in Kandahar say that a big military operation was going on in Arghandab. Barakzai said that several villages were cleared from Taliban.