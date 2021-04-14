Eight police officers join Taliban in Farah

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the western province of Farah say that eight police officers have deserted and joined the Taliban.

The officers have joined the militant in Farah city, provincial capital of the same name, according to local officials.

Allah Dad Qaneh, head of provincial council, said Wednesday that the desertion took place as the officers were encouraged by a Taliban infiltrator in police and they left their checkpoint in Shakl Koh in southwestern part of the city.

Qaneh said that the officer have taken all their arms and other equipment.

Farooq Hazrati, from provincial office, said that the infiltrator officer had forced his colleagues to join the group.

He didn’t know exactly how many officers deserted and joined the Taliban, but said a team was investigating the issue.

Separately, officials said of clashes between government forces and Taliban militants in the Anara Dara district. No rcasualties were reported from the two sides.

Taliban have active presence in Farah province and carry out attacks on government institutions from time to time.