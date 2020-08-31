Eight provinces at risk of rainstorm

AT News

KABUL: The government warns of flash floods in eight provinces, a warning following deadly flooding in 14 provinces that killed and injured scores of people.

Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman for the ministry of disaster management, said Monday that according to the meteorology reports, flood would target provinces of Badakhshan, Parwan, Laghman, Nooristan and Khost.

“More rainfall and floods are forecasted this week in the provinces of Badakhshan, Baghlan, Panjshir, Ghorband district of Parwan, Baghlan, Konar, Nooristan and Khost,” Azimi said.

He warned that 500,000 people are in danger of flood in the mentioned provinces, saying that people’s evacuation from flood-feared areas has begun.

About 200 people died and 169 injured in last week’s floods in 14 provinces. 55 houses were destroyed and 2,699 others partly damaged, according to government reports.

Parwan was mostly affected in last week’s floods where tens of people died and dozens more injured.