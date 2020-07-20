Eight security forces killed in Kunduz clash

AT News

KABUL: At least five police and three soldiers were killed when Taliban militants attacked their checkpoint in the northern province of Kunduz, provincial officials confirmed.

Provincial Spokesman Esmatullah Moradi, said Monday that the incident took place in the Shinwari neighborhood of Kunduz city, the provincial capital with the same name.

“The attack began at 01:00 am and lasted for two hours before the assailants retreated when reinforcements arrived in the area. The national army’s outposts along the Kunduz-Ali Abad highway was also attacked,” said Moradi.

Three police and two soldiers were wounded in the attack, according to Moradi.

He said that the attackers also suffered casualties, but could not count the exact number.

Taliban didn’t immediately comment on the attacks.