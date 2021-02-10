Eight Taliban Bomb Makers Killed, IEDs Factory Destroyed in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: A Taliban’s IEDs factory was destroyed and eight Taliban bomb makers, including their commander, were killed during Afghan Commando Forces’ operation in southern Kandahar province, defense official said.

Ministry of defense said that the operation conducted in Arghandab district on Wednesday.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that 15 Taliban insurgents were killed and two others were wounded in Helmand province.

The airstrike conducted in Nawa district of the province on Tuesday night.

Moreover, seven Taliban insurgents were killed and 6 others were wounded in an airstrike in Qalia-Zal district of Kunduz province. Additionally, the Afghan National Army members discovered and safely detonated 6 IEDs and bombs which were placed by Taliban on public roads in the district.

In another attack in Uruzgan, 11 Taliban insurgents were killed and 7 others were wounded after the Afghan Air Forces (AAF) targeted their bases in Dehrawood and Trinkoot districts of the province.

Moreover, 10 IEDs which were placed by Taliban on public roads were also discovered and defused by the ANA.

Additionally, the Afghan security forces arrested a terrorist while he was carrying a magnetic bomb in Dawood Khan township of Kabul’s 5th district.