Home / Latest Updates / Eight Taliban rebels killed in Logar op

Eight Taliban rebels killed in Logar op

admin September 13, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 24 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: Interior Ministry said that Afghan security forces have killed at least eight Taliban militants in an operation carried out in eastern Logar province.

The operation was conducted in Baraki Barak district of the province on Thursday night, the ministry said in a statement, adding three others militants received injuries in the raid.

According to ministry, a suspect on charges of having links with the Taliban insurgents was also detained.

A number of weapons, ammunition and two motorbikes belonging to the Taliban insurgents were also confiscated and seized, the statement added.

About admin

Check Also

NDS launches operation on Daesh stronghold in Kabul

AT News Report KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) says that its operatives with …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved