Eight Taliban rebels killed in Logar op

AT News Report

KABUL: Interior Ministry said that Afghan security forces have killed at least eight Taliban militants in an operation carried out in eastern Logar province.

The operation was conducted in Baraki Barak district of the province on Thursday night, the ministry said in a statement, adding three others militants received injuries in the raid.

According to ministry, a suspect on charges of having links with the Taliban insurgents was also detained.

A number of weapons, ammunition and two motorbikes belonging to the Taliban insurgents were also confiscated and seized, the statement added.