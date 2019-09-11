Eighth polio case registered in Uruzgan

AT News Report

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed that a new polio case was found in the southern province of Uruzgan, increasing the number of children affected by the disease to eight.

Provincial public health department, said in a statement that a 14-month old kid was afflicted to the disease and never received polio vaccination. The kid’s family lives in the provincial city of Tarinkot, an area under Taliban control.

Abdul Shakoor Nosrat, an official of the public health ministry, said that Uruzgan had the most figures of children suffering from polio.

“The polio cases will increase if a house to house vaccination is not implemented.”

Marjan Rasekh, head of ministry’s media office, said that public teams have still problems to widen vaccination program to the areas out of government control.

More than one million children have been deprived from receiving polio vaccines in the southern provinces due to security problems.

16 polio cases have been registered in Afghanistan since the beginning of this year, with five of them in Helmand province.